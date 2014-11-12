LONDON Nov 12 Central banks should not try to manipulate the inflation rate too much or it could harm their credibility, U.S Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Plosser said on Wednesday.

"What is most important for central banks is their credibility," said Plosser at a UBS conference in London.

"It is a risky strategy...to think that central banks can manipulate the rate of inflation with such precision and keep inflation expectation well-anchored." (Editing by Toby Chopra)