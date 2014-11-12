UK lawmakers reject attempt to give parliament greater say over Brexit terms
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.
LONDON Nov 12 Central banks should not try to manipulate the inflation rate too much or it could harm their credibility, U.S Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Plosser said on Wednesday.
"What is most important for central banks is their credibility," said Plosser at a UBS conference in London.
"It is a risky strategy...to think that central banks can manipulate the rate of inflation with such precision and keep inflation expectation well-anchored." (Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.
WASHINGTON, March 13 With Republicans bracing for a nonpartisan report that could show their healthcare plan taking away medical insurance from many Americans, President Donald Trump played cheerleader on Monday for the proposal ahead of a tough fight in Congress.
SAO PAULO, March 13 French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.