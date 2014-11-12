UK lawmakers reject attempt to give parliament greater say over Brexit terms
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.
LONDON Nov 12 The current strength of the dollar does not present a significant risk to U.S. inflation, a senior Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday.
"Exchange rates do not have large effects on our inflation rate overall...so there may be consequences (of a strong dollar) but I don't see it as a significant risk," Philadelphia Fed chief Charles Plosser said at a UBS conference in London.
Plosser, who is due to step down as Philadelphia Fed president next March, is among the minority of Fed officials who want to close the book on ultra-easy monetary policy sooner than mid-2015, which is when most of his colleagues see a rate rise.
In an earlier speech at the conference, he said the Fed's latest statement showed the central bank was now committed to tying interest rates to economic data. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
WASHINGTON, March 13 With Republicans bracing for a nonpartisan report that could show their healthcare plan taking away medical insurance from many Americans, President Donald Trump played cheerleader on Monday for the proposal ahead of a tough fight in Congress.
SAO PAULO, March 13 French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.