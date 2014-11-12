LONDON Nov 12 The Bank of England said on
Wednesday it has scrapped formal meetings with London-based
chief currency dealers that had been held regularly until last
year, just before a global investigation into activity in the
$5.3 trillion-a-day market got underway.
The meetings have been "disbanded" and there will be "no
more" a BoE spokesperson told Reuters.
The Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee's chief
dealers subgroup (CDSG), held under the auspices of the BoE to
discuss industry issues and chaired by the Bank's chief dealer
Martin Mallett, met up to four times a year.
Its first meeting was in 2005, and the last one was at the
BoE's offices in Threadneedle Street, London, in February last
year.
Mallett, who joined the Bank in 1986, was fired on Tuesday.
The BoE said his dismissal was unrelated to the FX
investigation, which saw five banks fined $3.4 billion for
failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate foreign
exchange markets.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)