LONDON Nov 12 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it has scrapped formal meetings with London-based chief currency dealers that had been held regularly until last year, just before a global investigation into activity in the $5.3 trillion-a-day market got underway.

The meetings have been "disbanded" and there will be "no more" a BoE spokesperson told Reuters.

The Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee's chief dealers subgroup (CDSG), held under the auspices of the BoE to discuss industry issues and chaired by the Bank's chief dealer Martin Mallett, met up to four times a year.

Its first meeting was in 2005, and the last one was at the BoE's offices in Threadneedle Street, London, in February last year.

Mallett, who joined the Bank in 1986, was fired on Tuesday. The BoE said his dismissal was unrelated to the FX investigation, which saw five banks fined $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate foreign exchange markets. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)