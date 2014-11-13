Swiss economy forecast to grow 1.6 pct in 2017 - SECO
ZURICH, March 21 The Swiss government reduced its outlook for the country's economic growth during 2017 in its latest forecast on Tuesday, adding it expected inflation to pick up.
** Shares in Spirent Communications Plc, a British telecoms testing provider down 2.6 pct after co says demand for its products and services dipped "sharply" in the U.S and China.
** Company reports marginal rise in Q3 revenue, merger activity delayed capex at customers, Spirent says.
** Analysts at UBS believe AT&T Inc remains the main headwind, unlikely to ease until mid 2015.
** "We believe that the weakness in Q3/Q4 remains primarily spending at AT&T (both directly for Spirent and the effect this has on spending at customers of Spirent's who also supply equipment to AT&T), UBS analysts said in a note.
** The analysts said AT&T's 2015 capex guidance was 14 pct lower, and commentary from other telecom equipment vendors suggested that recovery in spending unlikely until H2 of next year.
** Spirent said it expects the weak market conditions to continue for the rest of 2014, stock stuck near 5-year lows.
* Galenica Santé takes COMCO ruling to the Federal Administrative Court
* FY EBIT was 84.4 million Swiss Franc ($84.58 million) with an EBIT margin of 6.9%, after 75.9 million Francs and 6.7% respectively on continued business in 2015