BRIEF-IQE full-year adjusted pretax profit rises
* FY revenue 132.7 million stg versus 114 million stg year ago
LONDON Nov 13 Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it was placing 1.6 million shares in Swiss Life on behalf of insurance company Talanx Group.
The accelerated share offering constitutes Talanx's entire holding of Swiss Life, Deutsche Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing Alex Smith.)
* FY revenue 132.7 million stg versus 114 million stg year ago
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 1.5 million zlotys ($378,941) versus 804,000 zlotys a year ago
* Says it plans to buy four properties on March 31 for totaling 16.90 billion yen