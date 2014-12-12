* Cash-strapped Eskom struggles to upgrade infrastructure
* Govt to identify state assets for sale
* Critics call for privatisation of key firms
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 Financial problems at South
Africa's Eskom have pushed the governing ANC to look into
selling stakes in state companies to free up funds to update the
utility and ease power blackouts.
President Jacob Zuma's African National Congress has long
been reluctant to sell company stakes to ease the strain on the
budget, for fear of upsetting powerful labour union allies who
say this would cause job losses.
But state-owned Eskom urgently needs 250 billion rand to
upgrade its infrastructure and this has left the ANC, managing a
national debt of 50 percent of GDP, with little choice but to
rethink the state ownership model it has followed since the end
of apartheid in 1994.
While it has deferred giving details until the budget in
February, it is considering relinquishing shares in listed firms
such as mobile firm Vodacom and landline phone operator
Telkom, in which it has a 51 percent stake, sources involved
told Reuters.
It could also sell shares it owns through the state
Industrial Development Corporation, which include 8.2 percent in
petrochemicals firm Sasol worth $2.6 billion, nearly $2
billion in Kumba Iron Ore and a 1.6 percent interest in
mining giant BHP Billiton that could fetch $1.1 billion.
The government also has the option of selling part of
freight logistics giant Transnet, arms manufacturer Denel,
forestry firm SAFCOL, diamond miner Alexkor and troubled
national airliner South African Airways (SAA).
The government said in October it would sell "non-essential
assets" to raise 20 billion rand ($1.72 billion) to inject into
Eskom, which would use an existing state guarantee to borrow
another 225 billion rand, from the open market.
But analysts say it could raise more and more quickly than
after the February budget as the government conceded this week
Eskom only has enough money to operate until January.
"It really should not be taking this long (to sell assets)
- through to the budget. These are such liquid assets that you
could put a plan together in six weeks," said Nomura
International analyst Peter Attard Montalto.
POWER WOES
Like Eskom, SAA has long been plagued by financial problems,
and the government recently turned down its request for more aid
after previously disbursing two separate bailouts totalling 10
billion rand.
Eskom has struggled to fund the construction of new power
stations, leading to delays in bringing new power onstream from
its Kusile and Medupi plants.
The national grid has come under renewed pressure in recent
weeks, forcing the company to implement rolling blackouts in the
worst power crunch since 2008.
The ANC announced on Thursday that an overhaul of Eskom, SAA
and the strike-hit Post Office will be led by Deputy President
Cyril Ramaphosa, a billionaire former business mogul.
Many economists say instead of throwing money at state firms
run into the ground by years of mismanagement, the government
should privatise companies like Eskom.
"We believe selling non-core assets would merely be a quick
fix for Eskom when in fact the underlying problems are not being
addressed," said Sean McCalgan, an analyst at ETM Analytics.
"The government should be looking to sell off portions of
Eskom ownership rather than other assets and trying to patch up
holes."
These sentiments are echoed by the main opposition Democratic
Alliance.
"The partial privatisation of Eskom and the involvement of
other independent power producers is now a mathematical
inevitability. The status quo is simply no longer affordable,"
shadow minister for public enterprises Natasha Michael said.
Such a move would however meet strong resistance from
powerful labour federation COSATU, which says Eskom's problems
started in the 1990s, when the government scaled down investment
in the power sector hoping that the private sector would step
in.
Labour unions have long argued against privatising what it
calls essential entities, saying this would invariably lead to a
deterioration of services to poor communities and job losses, as
new private owners sought to cut costs and boost profits.
"COSATU will fight attempts to privatise Eskom to the bitter
end," it said recently.
($1 = 11.6340 rand)
