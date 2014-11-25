LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Despite the number of market-led
initiatives to help boost secondary liquidity in European
investment-grade corporate bonds, they cannot replace the role
of market-making or compensate for unhelpful regulation,
according to a new survey released by ICMA.
The report said market participants were concerned about new
regulations, including MiFID II, which could be seen as
confusing transparency for liquidity.
The survey also suggests that the high levels of market
depth and liquidity experienced between 2002 and 2007 were
largely the result of banks mispricing balance sheet and risk,
and overtrading in cash bonds driven by the CDS and structured
product markets.
"Liquid and efficient capital markets support economic
activity, growth and jobs," Martin Scheck, ICMA Chief Executive
said. "It is the responsibility of market providers, investors,
issuers and regulators to ensure that this vital function is not
compromised."
(Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright and Alex
Chambers)