LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Corporate bond investors and bankers
are warning that central bank purchases in the sector would
throttle liquidity and ratchet spreads in to unrealistically
tight levels.
Rumours of the European Central Bank looking to expand its
asset buying programs first surfaced in October after a Reuters
story suggested that preparatory work on corporate bond buying
was already under way.
But the dangers of an additional deep-pocketed buyer in an
already buoyant corner of the credit market are clear.
"Everything is working well, and I would be very worried if
the ECB announced anything. We could see credit spreads sharply
tighten, causing a distortion in prices," one senior syndicate
official said.
Many fear that the corporate market would see a repeat of
what has happened in the primary covered sector. There, after an
initial flurry of heavily oversubscribed deals, books have
dwindled as real money investors look elsewhere for yield.
"It's a slippery slope downhill to quasi state
intervention," said Daniel Broby, chief executive of
multi-strategy hedge fund manager Gemfonds. "I am not a fan.
Liquidity will be harmed; it's a minefield."
After the Reuters report, credit indices have rallied
sharply, with the Main and Crossover tightening 7bp and 31bp
respectively in the following weeks.
TIGHTER STILL
Without central bank buying, UBS has forecast that
investment grade corporate spreads would tighten by 20bp to a
historical low of Bunds plus 80bp. That would take average
yields down to around 1.2%.
"With the ECB becoming an unwanted, new marginal player in
the corporate bond market, both of those aforementioned levels
could fall another 20bp to eye-watering B+60bp and 1.00%,
respectively," UBS credit strategist Suki Mann said.
"We hope the ECB does not target the euro corporate credit
market next. We believe the effectiveness of the operation will
be limited (will not reduce margins on industry to industry
lending), will only reduce already limited liquidity, and the
availability of true eurozone liquid corporate credit is limited
anyway."
BLURRED BOUNDARIES
One DCM official thought the eligible universe of issuance
would be in the region of EUR550bn, and that the ECB might
attempt to buy 10% to 30% of that outstanding stock.
"I expect the ECB would strip out any of the weaker Triple
Bs, along with hybrids and non-European names. But it will bring
up a host of queries about what it sets out to buy, and
boundaries will be blurred causing market distortion," the
official said.
The relatively small pool of European corporate bonds is not
expected to be sufficient for the ECB's stated aim of increasing
its balance sheet by EUR1trn, according to market players.
They say the bank would be better placed to look to the
sovereign space instead, although it would first have to
overcome well-voiced objections to full-blown QE from Germany.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)