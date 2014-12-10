LONDON Dec 10 Greek bonds extended losses on
Wednesday, with yields on short-dated debt spiking sharply above
longer-dated ones, as investors worried about the upcoming
presidential elections that could catapult the leftist
anti-bailout Syriza party to power.
The move follows a sharp sell-off on Tuesday after Greek
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras brought forward the presidential
vote, gambling his, and his country's future.
Yields on Greek three-year bonds shot up 34 basis
points to 8.532 percent, the highest level since the bonds were
issued back in July, and above equivalent 10-year yields which
rose 11 basis points to 8.17 percent.
The inversion of yield curves, when short-term borrowing
costs are higher than longer-term ones, is often an indication
that investors fear the country is headed towards recession or
default.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Jamie McGeever)