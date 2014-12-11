LONDON Dec 11 Greek bond yields rose sharply on Thursday, with five-year yields rising over 1 percentage point, as upcoming presidential elections sparked fears of political upheaval that could send the country back into crisis.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who has gambled by bringing the presidential vote forward to this month, appealed to lawmakers to elect a head of state to avert a national election next month that the leftist Syriza party would likely win.

He said this was crucial to avert a "catastrophic" return to a crisis that nearly sent Greece crashing out of the euro.

The country's borrowing costs have inverted sharply in recent days, with short-dated yields above long-term equivalents - a sign that investors fear political upheaval in Athens could push the country back towards default.

Three-year yields rose 90 bps to 10.43 percent, five-year yields were up 107 bps at 9.63 percent and 10-year yields rose 52 bps to 9.12 percent, according to Reuters data.

The Athens General Index of Greek stocks was down 6.9 percent at 1347 GMT, taking its fall for the week to 19 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)