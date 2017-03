LAGOS Dec 11 Nigeria's former vice president Atiku Abubakar got 954 votes out of 8,000 for the opposition presidential ticket, the electoral officer said on Thursday, in what was widely seen as a two-horse race between him and ex-military ruler Muhammadu Buhari.

The other three candidates are unlikely to garner significant votes, leaving Buhari with an apparently unassailable lead. (Reporting by Tim Cocks, editing by John Stonestreet)