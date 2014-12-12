LONDON Dec 12 German Bund futures rose on
Friday, mirroring a move in U.S. Treasuries, as tumbling oil
prices weighed on global inflation expectations.
Bond traders said strong demand for a 30-year U.S. Treasury
bond auction on Thursday had also helped sentiment in the United
States, which fed across to the euro zone.
German Bund futures > opened 23 ticks higher at
154.29, implying cash yields would dip when European trading
commenced. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds were down 2.3
basis points at 2.2 percent.
Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday
and dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this
week's losses to more than 8 percent. It was last down 0.4
percent on the day at $63.44.
(Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)