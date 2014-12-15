REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
BRUSSELS Dec 15 European Union antitrust regulators opened an extensive investigation into a proposal by Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E Master Blenders 1753 to combine their coffee businesses, concerned this may reduce competition.
The companies are aiming to bring together Mondelez's grocery coffee brands such as Carte Noire and Gevalia and D.E Master Blenders' L'Or, Pilao and Senseo brands under one roof in a new Dutch-based company to be called Jacobs Douwe Egberts.
The European Commission said concessions offered by the companies earlier this month to ease competition concerns and which were subsequently market tested were insufficient.
"This (deal) would significantly reduce competition for roast and ground coffee in France, Denmark and Latvia, as well as for filter pads in France and Austria," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.
It will now decide on the deal by May 6. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's Estácio Participações SA said on Friday that it had removed Chief Executive Officer Pedro Thompson from a group discussing terms of a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA but denied a newspaper report suggesting he was working against the deal.