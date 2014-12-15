LONDON Dec 15 GSO Capital, the credit platform of Blackstone has provided around 250 million pounds ($391.33 million) of debt to back Bain Capital's buyout of Irish building materials group CRH's UK concrete and UK and US clay businesses, banking sources said.

Bain agreed to buy the businesses for 414 million pounds, CRH said on Monday.

The deal will be backed with around 250 million pounds of unitranche financing, making it one of the biggest of its kind in the European loan market, several banking sources said.

Unitranche loans, a hybrid of senior and mezzanine loans, are becoming increasingly popular in Europe as an alternative to syndicated bank loans for small and medium-sized companies.

Bain, GSO and Blackstone declined to comment on the financing.

There is also a 40 million pound, five-year revolving credit facility, provided by Bank of Ireland and Lloyds, the banking sources said.

As part of the deal, Bain will assume certain debt and pension liabilities so CRH is expected to receive net cash of approximately 295 million pounds. Proceeds from the sale will be used by CRH for general corporate purposes.

CRH said it would retain certain real estate assets valued at 30 million pounds, which it plans to sell at a later date.

In 2013, the businesses generated profit before tax of 16 million pounds and gross assets of around 300 million pounds, as of Dec. 31 2013. ($1 = 0.6389 pounds) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)