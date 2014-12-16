LONDON Dec 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had sold 4.8 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) of Irish
property loans to an entity controlled by U.S. private equity
firm Cerberus.
It marks a big chunk of RBS's "non-core" Irish loan
portfolio that the state-backed bank is trying to sell or run
down.
RBS said on Tuesday it would receive up to 1.1 billion
pounds in cash, subject to some conditions. The value of the
loans had been previously written down by RBS and the portfolio
had a carrying value of about 1 billion pounds and risk-weighted
assets of 1.2 billion pounds at the end of September. The loans
generated a loss of 800 million pounds in 2013.
($1 = 0.6384 pounds)
