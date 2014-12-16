LONDON Dec 16 Britain's 30-year bond yields
dipped under 2.5 percent for the time on Tuesday, after
inflation fell to a 12-year low in November leaving the Bank of
England under no pressure to raise interest rates.
The move was short-lived, however, after Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney said it would look through the impact of
global oil prices which had weighed on the inflation reading.
The consumer price index rose by an annual 1.0 percent in
November, compared with 1.3 percent in October and economists'
expectations of 1.2 percent.
Yields on the UK's 30-year bonds fell to a low
of 2.496 percent after the data, before nudging back up above
2.5 percent after Carney's comments.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)