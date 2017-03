ABUJA Dec 17 Nigeria's economy will grow 5.5 percent in 2015, down from an earlier projection of 6.4 percent, due to lower oil revenues, according to the budget the finance minister presented to parliament on Wednesday.

The 4.3 trillion naira budget ($23 billion) rests on a benchmark oil price of $65 a barrel, down from $77.5 in the 2014 budget, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

