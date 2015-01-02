** Quindell rises as much as 21.5 pct after British IT outsourcing firm says it has entered exclusive talks over the possible disposal of one of its businesses to improve working capital.

** Stock sees relatively healthy volumes with a third of a full-day's average traded.

** Quindell gave no indication which business was the subject of the exclusive talks but said it is also in early discussions with a range of parties interested in some of its other operations.

** Quindell shares down about 89 pct since it first made headlines in April, as short-seller Gotham City Research questioned its revenue model and profit quality.