* Sovereign mandates banks for seven-year euro trade

* Proceeds expected to go towards paying off IMF debt

* Ireland plans 12bn-15bn of long-term bonds in 2015

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland should be among the first eurozone sovereigns to issue a syndicated transaction in 2015, making the most of its improving credit story and further decoupling from the rest of the periphery.

The country, rated Baa1/A/A-, has mandated Barclays, Davy, HSBC, JP Morgan, Nomura and RBS as joint lead managers for a seven-year Reg S euro benchmark maturing 15 March 2022.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future.

Bonds from peripheral eurozone sovereigns have suffered in recent weeks on renewed concerns about a potential Greek exit from the single currency bloc.

However, investors and bankers have suggested that Ireland is getting closer to Belgium and France rather than peripheral eurozone countries, and yields have dropped accordingly.

"Ireland is now in a league of its own, in the semi core. It's a name that should be confident in reopening the market," said a public sector banker.

Ireland's 10-year benchmark 3.4% bonds were trading at a bid yield of 1.2% around midday on Tuesday, compared to the 3.543% yield paid out on a EUR3.75bn 2024 bond issued in January 2014.

They have barely moved since early December when the Greek snap election was called.

This puts it between France's November 2024s, trading at 0.74%, and Spain's October 2024s at 1.6%, according to Tradeweb.

The sovereign was upgraded a notch by Standard & Poor's last month on its improved growth prospects and fiscal performance.

"In our view, the upgrade further supports Irish bond yields' gravitation towards sovereigns such as France (Aa1/AA) and Belgium (Aa3/AA) and we expect further decoupling from the periphery," Citigroup analyst Peter Goves said at the time.

A bond deal at this time would help Ireland in more ways than one, said one investor.

"One drag on Irish bonds is the perceived lack of liquidity and increased bond issuance will probably help with that. It also makes sense to borrow in the capital markets and reduce their borrowing to the IMF," said John Taylor, a fixed income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

The investment management company increased its exposure to Ireland in November last year just ahead of the country's 3.75bn May 2030 trade.

Like that deal, the new bond could be utilised to pay off part of what Ireland owes to the IMF.

In 2010, Ireland was the subject of a 67.5bn bailout from the IMF, the European Financial Stability Facility and the European Financial Stability Mechanism.

In December 2014, the country repaid 9bn early to the IMF, a saving of over 150m in interest payments in 2015 and 750m over the lifetime of the loans. Overall, Ireland plans to repay approximately 18.3bn of IMF loans ahead of schedule.

Last year's payment represented 40% of Ireland's 22.5bn IMF loan facility.

The seven-year tenor of the new bond fills the most obvious gap on Ireland's curve, observers said.

Ireland's debt management office, the National Treasury Management Agency, said late December that it plans to issue 12bn-15bn of long-term bonds over the course of 2015. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)