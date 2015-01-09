LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Steve Baldwin has left Macquarie Capital, where he was head of European equity capital markets.

Baldwin is taking a break after 25 years in the City and a little over a year running ECM at the Australian bank. Baldwin joined Macquarie in 2010 to run UK corporate broking.

Ken Fleming is replacing Baldwin. Fleming joined Macquarie in December 2013 as a managing director in the oil and gas team. He was previously at Cenkos Securities. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Gareth Gore)