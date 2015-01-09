LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - UBS has promoted the head of its debt
syndicate in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region Armin
Peter to take on the same role in a global capacity, according
to a memo seen by IFR.
Peter has run the business in the EMEA region since July
2013 and in the new role is charged with delivering the bank's
global ambitions in the primary debt market.
The memo also said that Andrea Sambo has been appointed as
global head of structuring within the firm's debt capital
markets and client solutions business, a role he already holds
within the separate foreign exchange, rates and credit division.
Both Peter and Sambo report to Fabio Lisanti, global head of
DCMCS.
The alignment of FRC and DCMCS structuring is part of the
push closer by UBS of its private and public side bankers to
leverage DCM to create solutions from ideas.
The memo also outlined the regional construct DCMCS with
Mike Davidson appointed head of Americas, and Paul Au, Patrick
Liu and Jerome Delposen co-heads of Asia. For EMEA Melanie
Czarra, co-head head of corporate DCMCS will also be responsible
for cross-border primary activity - providing global clients
with access to their non-domestic issuance markets.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Gareth Gore)