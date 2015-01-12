Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2019

Coupon 0.1 pct

Reoffer price 99.932

Yield 0.117 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, ING, Natixis & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000LB00MW9

