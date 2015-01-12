LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Liberty Global is reorganising its European businesses, merging UPC Netherlands with Ziggo, and UPC Ireland with Virgin Media, according to sources close to the matter.

Netherlands-based Ziggo is raising 730m-equivalent of new senior bonds to finance the merger of UPC Netherlands into a new Dutch credit pool. Virgin Media meanwhile is raising £300m of secured bonds and £625m-equivalent of unsecured bonds to back its acquisition of UPC Ireland.

Liberty Global has also launched an offer on up to 1.475bn of UPC's loans to exchange into new loans issued out of a Ziggo special purpose vehicle.

Bond investors have expected Liberty Global to remove some businesses from the UPC credit pool for some time, as the large size of the business meant some high-yield buyers could hit issuer concentration limits.

UPC is a sprawling pan-European cable business, with operations in Central and Eastern European countries such as Poland and Hungary as well as Western European markets such as Switzerland, the Netherlands and Ireland.

IFR reported in February 2014 that Ziggo's bond exchange completed that month had certain clauses keeping the cable giant's options open for a future merger between Ziggo and UPC.

