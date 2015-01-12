* Ziggo merging with UPC Netherlands

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Liberty Global is embarking on a major reorganisation of its subsidiary businesses, merging UPC Netherlands with Ziggo and UPC Ireland with Virgin Media in order to create a simpler debt structure across its European companies.

"This is the culmination of a long journey," said Charlie Bracken, Liberty's co-chief financial offer, on an investor call on Monday. He added that the reorganisation should create "a much more investor friendly capital structure," boosting liquidity in the company's debt instruments.

Netherlands-based Ziggo is raising 730m-equivalent of new senior bonds to finance the merger of UPC Netherlands into a new Dutch credit pool. Virgin Media meanwhile is raising £300m of secured bonds and £625m-equivalent of unsecured bonds to back its acquisition of UPC Ireland.

Liberty Global has also launched an offer on up to 1.475bn of UPC's loans to exchange into new loans issued out of a Ziggo special purpose vehicle.

Bond investors have expected Liberty Global to remove some businesses from the UPC credit pool for some time, as the large size of the business meant some high-yield buyers could hit issuer concentration limits.

UPC is a sprawling pan-European cable business, with operations in Central and Eastern European countries such as Poland and Hungary as well as Western European markets such as Switzerland, the Netherlands and Ireland.

"UPC has very much been our catch-all asset group," said Nick Marchant, Liberty Global's treasurer, on the call.

"But the reality in our mind is that UPC became too complex and too big."

Tidying up its credit pools could also open up new strategic opportunities for the group.

"Now that they've simplified the structure, it potentially makes M&A a lot easier," said a banker close to the matter.

LONG RUNNING SPECULATION

Liberty Global set the precedent for moving assets out of UPC at the start of 2014, when it removed its Chilean business VTR from the credit pool. Marchant said the latest reorganisation is the "continuation of the same strategy."

Bond investors began speculating that a larger reorganisation was in the offing, however, when Liberty acquired Ziggo, as it meant it had two Dutch businesses in separate credit pools. Ziggo's bond exchange completed in February 2014 included clauses that kept the cable giant's options open for a future merger between Ziggo and UPC.

One of these clauses allows these bonds to be redeemed at a price of 104 during a merger with UPC Netherlands. But even though the bonds are trading far higher than this - bid at 112 according to Tradeweb - Liberty has chosen to keep them in place to reward bondholders for their support during the Ziggo acquisition.

"It didn't feel right to us for our economic benefit to have a negative financial impact on bondholders that supported us through that important process," said Marchant. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)