Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Mutuel CIC Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2022
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.842
Yield 0.523 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012452217
