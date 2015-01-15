LONDON Jan 15 Investor concern that a new
government may push Greece towards another default appears to
have eased over the past week, as a sharp inversion in its
borrowing costs diminishes.
The latest polls still show the leftist Syriza party
maintaining a steady lead before elections on Jan. 25, but fears
have abated that they will lead the country out of the euro -- a
move that most believe would result in a debt writedown.
Analysts say the best gauge of market expectations of
default is the gap between how much a country pays to borrow
over the short term and what it pays over a longer term.
In normal circumstances, it pays more to borrow over 10
years than over three because investors have more certainty that
it will be able to repay near-term debt obligations than those
far into the future.
But for the past month, Greek three-year borrowing costs
have been higher than those for 10 years -- a sign that
investors fear they may not get all their money back.
link.reuters.com/wac83w
This inversion has diminished by nearly 4 percentage points
over the last six trading days. It has returned to levels seen
before the first of three Greek presidential votes among
lawmakers in December in which the government failed to win
enough support for its candidate, triggering national elections.
The inversion became most acute after Germany and France
took a calculated risk with talk of the country leaving the euro
on Jan. 6, but since then European policymakers have been trying
to quell "Grexit" fears.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras insists he wants to keep Greece
in the euro, but demands an end to painful economic measures
imposed by foreign creditors and the cancellation of part of the
bailout dues.
Many of the headlines over the last week, however, suggest
that Syriza would be open to negotiation with its European
partners and might moderate its stance in government.
"The market is coming to the realisation that what Tsipras
would like to do and the realpolitik are quite different," said
RBS strategist Michael Michaelides.
