Jan 14 Spire Healthcare Group Plc :

* Proposed placing in Spire Healthcare Plc

* Cinven, through certain of its funds, intends to sell part of its shareholding in Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Disposal will be through a placing of shares in Spire to institutional investors

* Offering is expected to comprise 40.1 million Spire ordinary shares equivalent to approximately 10 pct of Spire's ordinary share capital

* Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately

* If all shares offered are sold, Cinven's remaining stake would be about 48.3 pct of Spire's issued share capital