Jan 14 Spire Healthcare Group Plc :
* Proposed placing in Spire Healthcare Plc
* Cinven, through certain of its funds, intends to sell part
of its shareholding in Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* Disposal will be through a placing of shares in Spire to
institutional investors
* Offering is expected to comprise 40.1 million Spire
ordinary shares equivalent to approximately 10 pct of Spire's
ordinary share capital
* Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated
bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately
* If all shares offered are sold, Cinven's remaining stake
would be about 48.3 pct of Spire's issued share capital
