Jan 15 Petroceltic International Plc
* 2014 production at the top end of guidance range at 22.6
mboepd; 2015 forecast production range of 16.5 to 18.5 mboepd
* Operational delays on Shireen exploration well in
Kurdistan - forward options being reviewed
* 2015 capital programme of $174 million, of which $80
million will be carried under the terms of the Algeria farm-out
* Current volatility in oil markets, while challenging, has
a limited impact on our daily business, as most of our
production is fixed price gas in Egypt or Bulgarian gas priced
on a long time lag: CEO
* 2015 exploration programme restricted to core areas where
material reserves additions are possible; farm-out initiatives
in progress, no significant new venture activities are planned
for year
* Decision to limit capital allocation to selected
exploration assets may also result in non-cash write downs in
the 2014 full year results
