Jan 15 Petroceltic International Plc

* 2014 production at the top end of guidance range at 22.6 mboepd; 2015 forecast production range of 16.5 to 18.5 mboepd

* Operational delays on Shireen exploration well in Kurdistan - forward options being reviewed

* 2015 capital programme of $174 million, of which $80 million will be carried under the terms of the Algeria farm-out

* Current volatility in oil markets, while challenging, has a limited impact on our daily business, as most of our production is fixed price gas in Egypt or Bulgarian gas priced on a long time lag: CEO

* 2015 exploration programme restricted to core areas where material reserves additions are possible; farm-out initiatives in progress, no significant new venture activities are planned for year

* Decision to limit capital allocation to selected exploration assets may also result in non-cash write downs in the 2014 full year results