(Corrects first bullet point to say non-tobacco sales fell at Makro, not total company)

Jan 15 Booker Group Plc :

* Makro non-tobacco sales were down 6.5 percent in 16 weeks as we continued to exit non profitable, non professional categories

* Total sales in 16 weeks, including Makro, rose by 1.4 percent on same period last year

* Like-for-like sales (excluding Makro) were 2.5% higher with non tobacco like-for-likes up 2.6%

* Outlook for profits and net cash for year remains in line with expectations