LONDON Jan 15 All Swiss government bill rates
and bond yields out to nine- year maturities traded below zero
on Thursday, after the Swiss National Bank stunned markets by
scrapping its exchange rate cap on the franc and lowered
interest rates to -0.75 percent.
This was unprecedented in modern times, and analysts said it
was only a matter of time before the benchmark 10-year yield
dropped below zero too.
Swiss rates and yields out to five years had already been
trading below zero, but the SNB's bombshell turned the yield on
nine-year bonds negative for the first time as well.
"The indicative yield on the June 2024 bond did briefly go
below zero today," a spokeswoman for Tradeweb told Reuters.
That yield fell as low as -0.02 percent and
the yield on the bond maturing in July 2025 - which Tradeweb
will make their 10-year benchmark later on Thursday - fell as
low as 0.059 percent.
The yield on the 50-year bond maturing in June 2064 fell as
low as 0.548 percent.
Liquidity in Swiss government bond trading is often light
because the country has relatively little outstanding debt. It
was even lighter on Thursday, because of the massive volatility
sparked by the SNB's surprise move.
The central bank's scrapping of the franc's three-year old
cap at 1.20 per euro and pushing interest rates even deeper into
negative territory stunned observers. Nick Hayek, chief
executive of Swiss watch firm Swatch, called it a
"tsunami".
The euro plunged as much as 30 percent against the franc,
and the lurch lower in bond yields put Swiss yields even further
below comparable German and Japanese sovereign borrowing costs.
German and Japanese yields out to five-year maturities had
already turned negative.
Steve Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank in
London, reckons Swiss yields will fall further, pushing the
benchmark 10-year yield below zero too.
"It's just a question of time. It won't be too long before
the market gets to see the deflationary impact of the strength
of the franc after today's move," he said.
This would be a landmark event. Not even at the height of
Japan's battle against deflation after its stock and property
bubbles burst in the late 1980s did the benchmark 10-year
Japanese Government Bond yield fall below zero.
