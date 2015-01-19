Jan 19 Autonomy:

AUTONOMY FORMER CEO MIKE LYNCH WELCOMES SFO'S DECISION TO CLOSE INVESTIGATION ON HP-AUTONOMY ACQUISITION

AUTONOMY'S LYNCH: "PLEASED THAT AFTER A TWO-YEAR REVIEW OF THE MATERIAL PRESENTED BY HP, THE SFO HAS CONCLUDED THAT THERE IS NOT A CASE TO PURSUE"