** Philips shares up 3.4 percent on local newspaper report of private equity interest in lighting division

** Dutch financial daily Financieele Dagblad says Kohlberg, Kravis Roberts & Co. and CVC Capital partners are interested in buying unit

** Newspaper values the division at 9.5 billion euros

** Philips is looking to spin off its historic lighting division to focus on building its higher-margin healthcare operations

** At 0825GMT Philips shares are up 3.4 percent at 25.5 euros (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)