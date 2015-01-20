Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Philips shares up 3.4 percent on local newspaper report of private equity interest in lighting division
** Dutch financial daily Financieele Dagblad says Kohlberg, Kravis Roberts & Co. and CVC Capital partners are interested in buying unit
** Newspaper values the division at 9.5 billion euros
** Philips is looking to spin off its historic lighting division to focus on building its higher-margin healthcare operations
** At 0825GMT Philips shares are up 3.4 percent at 25.5 euros (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.