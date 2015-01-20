Jan 20 MSC Konsult AB :

* Says its unit Msc Open Source has beed selected one of seven suppliers for Kammarkollegiet's IT-assignment

* The framework agreement is for 24 months plus a possible extension for up to 24 months

* Kammarkollegiet's frame agreement is valued at about 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($135.24 million) per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1339 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)