Jan 21 Hochschild Mining Plc
* 2015 production target of 6-7 million silver equivalent
ounces for Inmaculada mine (not whole co) remains in place
despite some construction delay
* Full year production of 22.2 million attributable silver
equivalent ounces substantially exceeding 21.0 million target
* Main operation all-in sustaining costs per silver
equivalent ounce expected to fall by up to 5 pct in 2014, within
guidance
* 2015 all-in sustaining costs expected to be $15-$16 per
silver equivalent ounce
