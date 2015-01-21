Jan 21 Hochschild Mining Plc

* 2015 production target of 6-7 million silver equivalent ounces for Inmaculada mine (not whole co) remains in place despite some construction delay

* Full year production of 22.2 million attributable silver equivalent ounces substantially exceeding 21.0 million target

* Main operation all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce expected to fall by up to 5 pct in 2014, within guidance

* 2015 all-in sustaining costs expected to be $15-$16 per silver equivalent ounce