Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ZIGGO SECURED FINANCE B.V

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2025

Coupon 3.750 pct

Issue price Par

Underlying govt bond Equivalent to 0.50 pct,

Over the 326 basis points February, 2025 DBR

Payment Date February 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CREDIT SUISSE, BAML, DB, ING, MS & NOMURA

Listing IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE

Full fees XXX

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NEW YORK

ISIN XS1175813655

