Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.338

Reoffer price 99.338

Spread 103 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, Equivalent to 135.6 bp

Over the 1.0 pct August, 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi JLM, ABN Amro, Banca IMI, BBVA, Danske

DB, HSBC, Nord & LB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), A- (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1173792059

