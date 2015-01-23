Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date February 06, 2015

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.080

Reoffer price 99.080

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date February 06, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CITI, MEDIOBANCA, SANTANDER GBM & SG

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1177459531

