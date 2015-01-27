Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2023
Coupon 0.090 pct
Issue price 99.9750
Reoffer price 99.9750
Payment Date January 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Nordlb
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
ISIN DE000NLB8FV5
