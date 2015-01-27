UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CARREFOUR SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 3, 2025
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.468
Yield 1.305 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, equivalent to 95.8 basis points
Over the 1.0 pct August, 2024 DBR
Payment Date February 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BANCA IMI, BNPP, CACIB, CITI,
CMCIC, ING & UNICREDIT
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1179916017
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.