BRIEF-J C Penney CEO Marvin Ellison's 2016 compensation $9.4 mln vs $12.1 mln in 2015
* J c penney company inc- ceo marvin r. Ellison's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $12.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.809
Reoffer price 99.809
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), A- (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1180256528
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* J c penney company inc- ceo marvin r. Ellison's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $12.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
SANTIAGO, March 24 The end of a historic strike at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, has left its owner, BHP Billiton, nursing an estimated $1 billion loss and probably in a weaker position for negotiations in a year or so, company and industry insiders said.