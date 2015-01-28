Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower United Kingdom

Issue Amount 3.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date March 22, 2058

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 153.8890

Yield - 0.8955

Spread 1.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.375 pct, March, 2062 UKT

Payment Date January 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan, Nomura & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 0.01

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 8.0 billion sterling when fungible

ISIN GB00BP9DLZ64

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)