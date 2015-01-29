Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Laender No 47
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 05, 2025
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 98.6960
Reoffer price 98.6960
Yield 0.635
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through midswaps, equivalent to 29.6 basis points
Over the February 2025 DBR
Payment Date February 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Goldman sachs, HSBC Bank, HSH Nordbank
LBBW & Natixis
Listing Frankfurt & Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
ISIN DE000A14J421
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)