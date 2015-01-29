Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Laender No 47

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date February 05, 2025

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 98.6960

Reoffer price 98.6960

Yield 0.635

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through midswaps, equivalent to 29.6 basis points

Over the February 2025 DBR

Payment Date February 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Goldman sachs, HSBC Bank, HSH Nordbank

LBBW & Natixis

Listing Frankfurt & Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000A14J421

