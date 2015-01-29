** Shares in Portugal's Banco BPI slump 10 percent
to 18-month lows on concerns over its operations in Angola.
** BPI reports fourth-quarter results later on Thursday,
when analysts expect a net profit of 22.5 million euros, but
still a full-year loss of 91 million, according to a Reuters
poll.
** The bank has faced pressure over Angola since Europe
adopted new rules on exposure to the African country.
** The bank has said its solvency ratio will take a
90-basis-point hit from the new regulatory rules. The change was
a consequence of the European Commission excluding Angola from a
list of countries where regulatory rules are equivalent to the
European Union's.
** "For some time now Angola has been seen as a point of
concern for BPI's shares and it is a question that remains on
the table... There is some nervousness over earnings to be
posted," says Albino Oliveira, analyst at the Fincor brokerage.
** Analysts say BPI faces a tough decision of whether to
lose control of its profitable business in Angola and bidding
for Portugal's Novo Banco. {ID:nL6N0UF1XE]
** Shares in BPI trade at 0.807 euros, down 6.9 percent, at
1245 GMT.
