Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
LONDON Jan 29 Greece could face a rating downgrade if it cannot come to an agreement with its international creditors by the time Fitch next assesses the country in May, said Douglas Renwick, the firm's head of western European sovereigns on Thursday.
"If by our next review on the 15th of May there is no progress on these talks or they look to be failing, of course that would be a trigger for a downgrade," said Renwick during a conference call.
"Alternatively, if a deal is reached with more financing and more support, then that may be a cue to affirm the rating."
Fitch revised the outlook on Greece's B rating to negative from stable earlier this month. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.