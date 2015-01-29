Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Erste Group Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 5, 2025

Coupon 0.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.6650

Spread 6.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date February 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Erste, HSBC, Natixis, RBS & UNI

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1181448561

