MELBOURNE Feb 1 Trees in the Australian city of
Melbourne are replying to emails from the public as authorities
seek to highlight the impact of climate change in a country
where rising temperatures are expected to outpace global warming
worldwide.
The city council initiative, which spotlights each of
Melbourne's 77,000 trees on an interactive map, invites visitors
to email a tree to report problems such as low-hanging branches
or insufficient watering.
But it has had an unexpected outcome, with dozens of
Melbournians writing to express affection for their favourite
trees.
"Dear Tree, If you are that big, round, beautiful,
low-hanging tree, I think you are my favourite tree ... Keep up
the good work," wrote one correspondent using only the initial
"N".
The quirky emails, to which staff respond on behalf of the
trees, are building awareness of climate change in Melbourne,
regarded as Australia's most European city, thanks to its
architecture and wide tree-lined boulevards.
But almost a quarter of its trees, including oaks, elms and
planes, are set to die off by the end of the decade, and that
figure will rise to almost 40 percent by 2030, speeded by a
devastating 13-year drought that broke in 2012.
"As our climate becomes more and more extreme, we're going
to have to look at trees that are fit for purpose," Councillor
Arron Wood told Reuters. "We now have a target of having no more
than 5 percent of one tree species in the city."
Australia faces a rise in temperature of potentially more
than 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the
century, the national science agency says.
The business district is dominated by plane trees, which are
drought resilient and have broad canopies, but are now being
scaled back because they shed leaves during long periods of high
temperatures, an aspect of the weather expected to worsen.
The council plans to plant 3,000 trees a year to double the
forest canopy by 2040 and so cool the city by 4 degrees. It
hopes residents will pay attention to the city's future
appearance, while enjoying the trees as long as they can.
"Dear beautiful Platanus London Plane," wrote another fan,
using the moniker "e".
"I pass you every time I'm in Melbourne. You are so
fabulous. And it saddens me that your passing will be sooner
than my own. I can't wait to see you next. Love you."
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)