Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 8 Nokia Oyj :
* Says has entered into strategic partnerships with HP, Microsoft and Telefonica to create IT infrastructure and workplace environment
* Says invests in IT enterprise infrastructure to foster development of next-generation software and maximize employee productivity Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order