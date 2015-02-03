Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower State of Berlin

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2025

Coupon 0.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.023

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the midswaps

Payment Date February 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB (B&D), GSI, LBBW, Nordea & UniCredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1.0

ISIN DE000A13R6Z9

