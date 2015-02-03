Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG
Guarantor Austria
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 10, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.6730
Reoffer price 99.6730
Spread 3.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DB, GS & HSBC
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)