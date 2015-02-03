Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG

Guarantor Austria

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 10, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.6730

Reoffer price 99.6730

Spread 3.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DB, GS & HSBC

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

