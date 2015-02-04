Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Santander Consumer Finance S.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 18, 2020

Coupon 0.90 pct

Reoffer price 99.806

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date February 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DB, RBS, Santander GBM & SG CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P) &

A- (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English-Spanish

ISIN XS1188117391

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)